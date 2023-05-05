Trump Jr. to Newsmax: 'Corrupted' Bureaucrats 'Pillaging' America

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax Friday that "corrupted" bureaucrats are enriching themselves by "pillaging" America and that "it has to stop."

During an appearance on Newsmax's new show "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Trump Jr. said that corruption at the upper levels of the federal government is bringing down Americans' quality of life.

"It's not like you got rid of [former President Donald] Trump and, all of a sudden, things worked out really well for America," Trump Jr. said. "There's not a single metric in our country where we are better off now than we were 2½ years ago.

"But that doesn't matter because the bureaucrats are in control. Their friends are getting rich. They're trying to get us into war so they can sit on the board of Raytheon and keep doing that. It's absolutely disgusting what's going on in our country.

"They are pillaging our resources," he continued. "They are enriching themselves. They are corrupted and they are broken and it has to stop. And if everyone doesn't see it at this point, there's not much help."

The 45th president's son said that the FBI "sat on" information that would incriminate President Joe Biden and his family for years and is "running cover" for them.

"These are people that have been appointed by Democrats; they've taken over the rule of law, at the upper levels," Trump Jr. said. "We have to make that distinction Carl, just like in the military.

"A little different, with the leadership up top that is promoting drag queen influencers, and guys like you, who served in the teams. There's two different things. The door kickers are not the same as the bureaucrats, so we always have to make that distinction.

"The same is in the FBI," he continued. "The guys that are the door kickers — the amount of guys that come up to me and they can't believe what's going on. But that doesn't stop the leaders from using the hostage rescue team ... to exercise a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

"That's not because they're better at search warrants. That's not what they do. They take out terrorists on planes. They do that to instill fear in their political opponents, in their enemies, and they've made that very clear."

Commenting on ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Trump Jr. said that Carlson is an "incredible voice" for the conservative movement, who called out "a lot of stuff that the uniparty doesn't agree with."

"We've heard this from Mitch McConnell, 'Ukraine is the number one thing Republicans are worried about,'" he said. "I'm like, 'I've been all over the country, Mitch. It's not even top 10 for them right now,' and yet it's his number one concern. So calling that out, you're actually going against the D.C. establishment. Not just Republicans or not just Democrats — you're going against the uniparty."

