Donald Trump Jr. to Meet Hungary's Foreign Minister in Budapest on Friday

President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. will meet Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapest on Friday, Hungary's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

It was not clear if Trump Jr.'s visit was in any way related to a potential business deal. As an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, Donald Jr. works to expand the company's real estate, retail, commercial, hotel, and golf interests, according to the Trump Organization's website.

The ministry did not reveal the purpose of the visit and officials were not immediately available for comment.

Bloomberg reported late on Wednesday that Trump Jr. would visit eastern Europe this week as he is seeking to expand his family's business ties.

Trump Jr. met Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade last month.

The Serbian visit followed a deal last year between the Serbian government and Jared Kushner's U.S.-based investment firm, Affinity Global Development, to build a hotel on the site of the former headquarters of the Yugoslav People's Army that was damaged during a 1999 NATO bombing campaign against the former Yugoslavia. Kushner is President Trump's son-in-law.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time Trump ally, said last week that Hungary expects to sign a business deal with the U.S. in six months that could help offset the likely impact of tariffs imposed by President Trump.

The tariffs would hit Hungary's economy due to its reliance on the car manufacturing sector.