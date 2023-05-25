Trump Jr.: DeSantis Makes Jeb Bush Look 'High Energy'

Donald Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump's son, tweeted and retweeted several jabs at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after Desantis' glitchy Twitter Spaces presidential announcement, not only poking fun at the launch's failure but also at DeSantis.

"DeSantis is making JEB! [Bush] look high energy right now," Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter, ridiculing DeSantis, whose polling results have continued to put him in second place behind the former president in the race for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Caitlyn Jenner agreed with Trump Jr., saying she was "nodding off" and that even former President Barack Obama was a better speaker.

"Add some inflection- some passion - some humor - anything relatable to normal communication voters use to communicate every day … beyond low energy," Jenner said.

Trump Jr. further crowed: "Failure to Launch" while retweeting a video clip from his father's 2024 campaign launch, when compared to DeSantis'.

Other retweets included:

Columnist Gavin Mario Wax: "DeSantis is literally reading off note cards. Is this a joke?"

National Pulse editor Raheem Kassam: "The livestream was that bad!?" and added an article from his website reporting that the Washington, D.C., Young Republicans organization unanimously endorsed Trump's candidacy and that Kingsley Cortes, the daughter of DeSantis PAC spokesman Steve Cortes, is on the group's board.