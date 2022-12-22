Report: Trump Jr. Likens Big Tech, FBI Dealings to 'Election Interference'

Donald Trump Jr. believes the information coming out of "The Twitter Files" exposé represents tangible proof of Big Tech companies engaging in "election interference."

While speaking to Breitbart News last weekend, Trump Jr. said the documented censorship of conservative accounts, through the alleged collusion between Twitter's old management — predating Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social platform — and the FBI should cast a cloud of doubt over America's elections being free and fair.

"This would be what they would call election interference," said Trump Jr., who was a guest speaker at Turning Point USA's Arizona-based AmericaFest conference on Sunday. "I mean, if conservatives were doing this to a liberal candidate, imagine the sound bites, imagine the outrage. And yet, when this comes out — and it's as clear as day — crickets."

Trump Jr. expanded on that comment, saying, "Not a peep, and you know why? Because the average American newsroom, what's going on there is absolutely no different than what went on at Twitter, at other Big Tech, in the mainstream media.

"They're all the same. Twitter is just the first one to be exposed. But if we think what happened at Twitter is any different than what happens at the Washington Post or the New York Times or ABC News or any of them, you're out of your minds," said Trump Jr.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump then likened the current censorship state to arguably this nation's biggest adversary.

"We want to believe that this stuff isn't happening in America right now, because this reeks of what goes on in Communist China or Russia or any other despotic regime across the word. It's happening here right now. We all knew it," said Trump Jr.

On the East Coast last week, Trump Jr. offered a similarly worded warning to conservatives, regarding the perils of tolerating criticism from governmental entities.

As Newsmax chronicled then, Trump Jr. reiterated that conservative values resonate with Americans ... but stacked election processes are precluding strong candidates from succeeding.

"We're winning on the issues right now folks, but yes it's hard to compete with 3-month-long election nights," Trump Jr. said during his speech at the New York Young Republicans gala. "We have to change tactics."