Trump Jr.: Fauci, Collins Will Blame Others for Gain-of-Function 'Lies'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, will get away with lying to Congress about the NIH funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology because the press will protect them, Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax's "American Agenda" on Thursday.

"You know, they'll blame someone who can no longer be held accountable. They'll blame someone who died recently. They'll do whatever they can to avoid any kind of accountability, and you think about it," Trump Jr. said of Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins, the retiring director of the National Institutes of Health.

The Federalist reported on Thursday that NIH Principal Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak, in a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, disputed Fauci's Senate testimony that gain-of-function research never was never funded by NIH.

Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of former President Donald Trump, compared Fauci's testimony to his own 30-plus hours in front of Congress.

"There was nothing there, but they were hoping that if I said one little thing wrong, that's it, and they got you in a perjury trap," he said. "It seems to me that Dr. Fauci had perjured himself on many occasions about something serious — the origins of a pandemic that has killed millions of people across the world."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has disputed Fauci's claims on several occasions, with Fauci firing back that Paul was "entirely and completely incorrect."

"Each time they lie," Trump said, "each time the media covered up, each time the Democrat machine social media, mainstream media went into full PR mode to try to cover for Dr. Fauci and say that these things are lies."

Anyone else would have been thrown off social media six months ago for saying what is now being reported as fact, he said.

Fauci "actually did lie, but of course I think accountability prosecution for these kind of lies that's only reserved for the Democrats' political enemies, not for clowns like Anthony Fauci, who has done a terrible job with all of this, who hasn't gotten seemingly anything right in the last two years,'' Donald Trump Jr. said.

''And you know, again, he'll skate and probably get a lot of TV time on the talk shows that will treat him as though he is the Lord."

