Tags: donald trump jr | 2024 | election | gop | rnc

Trump Jr.: Let's Not Get Complacent

Tuesday, 16 July 2024 05:02 PM EDT

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. warned Republicans not to get complacent about his father, former President Donald Trump, and his chances in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Trump Jr. told Axios in an interview from Milwaukee, the site of this year's Republican National Convention, "People are like, 'Oh, after Saturday it's over,'" referring to the unsuccessful attempt on his father's life during a rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.

"Nothing is over," he added, saying that the Trump campaign members must "keep our foot on the gas every second of the day" until November.

Trump Jr. said, "There's no level the other side won't go. There's no nonsense they won't play," and claimed that if his father loses the upcoming election, it will most likely be due to "cheating" by Democrats.

He also noted the importance of downballot races that could hand control of the Senate to the GOP, which already holds a majority in the House.

"I think you have to win across the board and not just even congressional or Senate races. I mean, I want to win legislatures. I want to win school boards," Donald Trump Jr. said.

He also commented on Fox News mogul Rupert Murdoch, saying his influence among conservatives "is not what it used to be."

"There was a time where if you wanted to survive in the Republican Party, you had to bend the knee to him or to others," Trump Jr. said. "I don't think that's the case anymore."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 16 July 2024 05:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

