Tags: donald trump | josh brecheen | endorsement | 2024

Oklahoma Rep. Josh Brecheen Endorses Trump

Monday, 01 May 2023 02:06 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump received an endorsement on Monday in his reelection campaign from Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., who made the announcement in a statement to The City-Sentinel.

Brecheen, a freshman in Congress, said in his statement: "I voted for and supported President Trump in 2016 and 2020, and I will support him for President in 2024. His actions as President were bold, decisive, and game-changing for our country, and we need that kind of leadership again."

He went on to say that Trump "led with policies that brought energy independence reversing seventy-five years of reliance on foreign oil. He showcased true peace through strength and kept us out of needless wars.

"He inspired confidence in our economy, unleashing an economic boom by cutting taxes and federal regulations. His bold actions restored and built 400 miles of border wall while securing our southern border."

The congressman concluded, "Donald Trump kept his promises and Made America Great Again. I am truly honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024."

The Washington Post reports that Trump has racked up endorsements from Republicans as part of a push to secure the GOP presidential nomination that relies heavily on polling data showing him as the clear front-runner. The Post quotes one unnamed source as saying the campaign's message is, "We're going to win, so you should be with us now."

"The more people Donald Trump gets behind him the more clear it is that the new establishment is the Trump party," Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, told the newspaper. "If I were President Trump, I'd like the endorsements, but it does kind of cement the idea that the swamp has moved and he's in the middle of it."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Former President Donald Trump received an endorsement on Monday in his reelection campaign from Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., who made the announcement in a statement to The City-Sentinel.
Monday, 01 May 2023 02:06 PM
