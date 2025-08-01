Trump Endorses RNC Treasurer Gruters for Chairman

President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed two candidates to take over leadership roles in the Republican National Commitee after current RNC Chairman Michael Whatley announced his bid to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

In a Truth Social post, Trump praised RNC Treasurer Joe Gruters, a Florida state legislator, and endorsed his campaign to succeed Whatley. In the same post, Trump also endorsed Republican Party of New York national committeewoman Jennifer Saul-Rich to succeed Gruters as RNC Treasurer.

"MAGA Warrior Joe Gruters, who has been with us from the very beginning, is running to become the next Chairman of the Republican National Committee, succeeding the Great Michael Whatley, who just launched his Campaign for the U.S. Senate from North Carolina," Trump wrote.

"As State Senator and Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe helped us deliver massive and historic Victories across the State, including my three BIG WINS in 2016, 2020, and 2024! As RNC Treasurer, Joe has been a Fierce Advocate for our Movement, and fought tirelessly to ensure a highly functioning, fiscally responsible, and financially successful RNC. He will be a wonderful Chairman!"

"Also, Republicans also have a tremendous Candidate to become the next Treasurer of the RNC. Her name is Jennifer Saul-Rich, and she has served, with distinction, as the National Committeewoman from New York. Jennifer will work to ensure the RNC continues smashing every Fundraising Record, building an incredible ‘War Chest' for 2026, and beyond. She will be a FANTASTIC Treasurer!

"Joe Gruters and Jennifer Saul-Rich are 100% America First, and I know they will do an incredible job, and secure Great Success for Republicans all across our Country. Joe and Jennifer have my Complete and Total Endorsement — THEY WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Whatley officially launched his campaign earlier this week in Gastonia. He will likely face former Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper in the general election next year. Gruters is also running for Florida's chief financial officer, facing off against incumbent Blaise Ingoglia, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month to replace Jimmy Patronis, who resigned to run for Congress.