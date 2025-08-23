WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | joe gebbia | national design studio | software | websites | government

New Trump Design Chief Aims to Improve Thousands of US Govt Websites

Saturday, 23 August 2025 07:13 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's new design chief said on Saturday he aims to improve government services to be as satisfying to use as the Apple App Store.

Trump has named Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia to spearhead the new National Design Studio that will seek to make digital services at federal agencies more efficient.

Gebbia said on X on Saturday he aims to make government websites beautifully designed and running on modern software with a great user experience. "An experience that projects a level of excellence for our nation, and makes life less complicated for everyday Americans," he said.

Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to create the studio – a new body that an official familiar with the plan said appears to be a stripped-down successor to the controversial Department of Government Efficiency, formerly headed by billionaire Elon Musk.

Gebbia, who has led efforts to revamp the federal retirement process at the federal human resources agency, is the new chief design officer. Reuters reported this week that tackling problems at the Internal Revenue Service would be a focus, citing a government official.

Many U.S. government websites were designed by lowest-cost bidders and are hard to use or have not been significantly updated for years.

White House official David Sacks said on X that Gebbia will "oversee the redesign of roughly 26,000 federal web portals, many of which are obsolete, so they better serve Social Security recipients, veterans, and all citizens."

According to Trump's executive order, the National Design Studio will improve the "usability and aesthetics" of federal digital services.

The studio will advise agencies on how to reduce duplicative design costs and use standardized design on sites where people interact with the government.

The order also said that the studio will close in three years.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump's new design chief said on Saturday he aims to improve government services to be as satisfying to use as the Apple App Store.
donald trump, joe gebbia, national design studio, software, websites, government
295
2025-13-23
Saturday, 23 August 2025 07:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved