Trump to Newsmax: 'Terrible' Job by Biden Cause for Low Polls

President Joe Biden's low poll numbers are simply due to his "terrible" performance over the past eight months, former President Donald Trump told Newsmax.

Citing Afghanistan, the economy and the record number of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border, Trump pointed to a litany of failures.

"When you look at Afghanistan during the withdrawal it was the most embarrassing thing in the history of our country, in my opinion,” Trump told John Bachman in an interview after Trump's massive rally in Iowa Saturday, carried live by Newsmax.

“And then you look at the border where hundreds of thousands of people every couple of weeks are coming into our country, we don't know who they are; we don't know, in most cases, where they come from. It's a disgrace what's happened to our country. Then inflation, and the economy, everything is bad. We've never had it like this."

According to the median of aggregate polls collected by FiveThirtyEight and updated on Oct. 10, Biden held an approval rating of 44.7% and a disapproval rating of 49%.

"He's just doing a terrible job as president," Trump said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here