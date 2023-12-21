Trump: 'Crooked Joe' Is Insurrectionist, Not Me

Former President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at President Joe Biden, calling him an insurrectionist. This, after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is ineligible for the state's 2024 Republican primary ballot because of his alleged involvement in the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"He certainly supported an insurrection," Biden told reporters Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on his way to a campaign event. "No question about it. None. Zero."

Colorado's high court ruled Trump ineligible Tuesday based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment that disqualifies from office those who engaged in insurrection against the Constitution after taking an oath to support it. Trump has never been charged with insurrection and he is appealing the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I'm not an Insurrectionist ('PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY')," Trump posted on Truth Social, referring to his speech Jan. 6 in which he encouraged supporters to "peacefully and patriotically" march to the Capitol building. "Crooked Joe Biden is!!!"

Biden did not share his opinion on the Colorado court ruling but said it was "self-evident" Trump supported an insurrection.

"Certain things are self-evident," Biden said. "You saw it all. Now, whether the 14th Amendment applies, I'll let the court make that decision."