×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | border security | texas

Trump Hits Ground in Texas for Border Visit Ahead of Biden

By    |   Thursday, 29 February 2024 03:58 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump arrived at the southern border in Texas on Thursday ahead of President Joe Biden, as they prepare to go toe-to-toe on addressing an immigration crisis that is a top concern among Americans heading into November's election.

Trump arrived at Del Rio International Airport on his way to Eagle Pass, Texas, one of the most heavily trafficked of the U.S. border crossings with Mexico. Biden was set to visit Brownsville, the southernmost border point with Mexico about 325 miles away, where illegal migrant crossings reportedly have dropped.

"Great weather. Beautiful day. But a very dangerous border. We're going to take care of it," Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, said in a video posted on his Truth Social account.

Trump's campaign to retake the White House has focused on the border crisis, which has seen record numbers of encounters at the southern border in each of Biden's first three years in office. Trump has said the border was secure during his administration and blames Biden for undoing the policies he put in place.

Republicans and other critics believe Biden is making the trip only as a political stunt because of his sagging poll numbers, with a Harvard/Harris poll released last week showing 71% saying his administration needs to make it tougher for migrants to enter the U.S. illegally.

The same poll showed immigration was the top concern among Americans at 36%, just ahead of inflation and price increases (33%) and the economy and jobs (24%).

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump arrived at the southern border in Texas on Thursday ahead of President Joe Biden, as they prepare to go toe-to-toe on addressing an immigration crisis that is a top concern among Americans heading into November's election.
donald trump, joe biden, border security, texas
250
2024-58-29
Thursday, 29 February 2024 03:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved