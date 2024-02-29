Trump Hits Ground in Texas for Border Visit Ahead of Biden

Former President Donald Trump arrived at the southern border in Texas on Thursday ahead of President Joe Biden, as they prepare to go toe-to-toe on addressing an immigration crisis that is a top concern among Americans heading into November's election.

Trump arrived at Del Rio International Airport on his way to Eagle Pass, Texas, one of the most heavily trafficked of the U.S. border crossings with Mexico. Biden was set to visit Brownsville, the southernmost border point with Mexico about 325 miles away, where illegal migrant crossings reportedly have dropped.

"Great weather. Beautiful day. But a very dangerous border. We're going to take care of it," Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, said in a video posted on his Truth Social account.

Trump's campaign to retake the White House has focused on the border crisis, which has seen record numbers of encounters at the southern border in each of Biden's first three years in office. Trump has said the border was secure during his administration and blames Biden for undoing the policies he put in place.

Republicans and other critics believe Biden is making the trip only as a political stunt because of his sagging poll numbers, with a Harvard/Harris poll released last week showing 71% saying his administration needs to make it tougher for migrants to enter the U.S. illegally.

The same poll showed immigration was the top concern among Americans at 36%, just ahead of inflation and price increases (33%) and the economy and jobs (24%).