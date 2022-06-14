Rasmussen: Trump Approval Was 11 Points Above Biden's at Same Pre-Midterms Point in Presidency

Democrats repeatedly sought to cast former President Donald Trump and his policies as unpopular, but President Joe Biden's cratering midterm approval rating raises questions about his own appeal.

Trump had an approval rating that was a striking 11 points better than Biden's is right now. Indeed, with only a few months to go before Biden sees a first-term midterm vote, he has reached a low-water mark of 38%, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports Daily Presidential Tracking Poll, which came out Tuesday.

Put another way, at this juncture in Trump's first term and with the midterm election cycle ratcheting up, Trump saw an approval rating of 49%.

In more worrying signs for Biden and Democrats, the president is at the top of his "strongly disapprove" score, with 50% expressing that troubling sentiment. He has also hit rock-bottom with data showing just 17% "strongly approve"of the work he has done as president. That is the lowest of his administration.

Rasmussen uses those data points to give Biden a presidential approval index rating of -34. That is also a new low for his administration, according to the poll.

Political observers believe that Biden's scores are apt to contribute to stinging election losses for his party's candidates in November. Republicans have voiced optimism that they will recapture control of one or both congressional chambers, partly as a consequence of Biden's lagging popularity with voters.

The Rasmussen Reports Daily Presidential Tracking Poll surveys 500 likely voters per night and reports the results on a three-day rolling average basis. The margin of error for the full sample of 1,500 likely voters is plus or minis 2.5 percentage points.