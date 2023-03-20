×
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | 2024 | poll

Rasmussen Ariz. Poll: Trump Holds Big Lead Over Biden

By    |   Monday, 20 March 2023 07:59 PM EDT

A new poll last week revealed that if the 2024 presidential election were held today, the majority of Arizona voters would vote for former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden.

The poll, conducted by Rasmussen Reports from March 13-14, found that among 1,001 likely Arizona voters, 39% said they would vote for Biden, while 50% said they would vote for Trump.

The poll also featured a number of questions regarding the 2022 gubernatorial election in Arizona. One such question asked, "Republicans in Arizona say problems with the 2022 election in Maricopa County prevented many people from voting. How likely is it that these problems affected the outcome of the election in Arizona?"

Nearly 55% said such problems either "very likely" or "somewhat likely" affected the outcome. Conversely, 40% said such problems were "not very likely" to "not at all likely" to affect the outcome of the election. The poll also mentioned that 6% were "not sure."

Methodology for the poll maintained that it had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points, with a 95% level of confidence.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Monday, 20 March 2023 07:59 PM
