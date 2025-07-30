WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | jerome powell | economy | interest rates

Trump Hails GDP Rebound, Demands Powell Drop Interest Rates

By    |   Wednesday, 30 July 2025 10:31 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the news that the U.S. economy marked a rebound in the second quarter of the year, and renewed his call for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lower the nation's interest rates. 

"2Q GDP JUST OUT: 3%, WAY BETTER THAN EXPECTED!" Trump said on his Truth Social page. "'Too Late' MUST NOW LOWER THE RATE. No Inflation! Let people buy, and refinance, their homes!"

Stock Market Fears? Warren Buffett says you need to read one book and this is it! See More

Bloomberg reported that the rebound came after an increase in consumer spending, along with a drop in imports after the push earlier this year to purchase foreign goods before Trump's tariffs kicked in. 

Preliminary government data released Wednesday showed that inflation-adjusted gross domestic product increased by an annualized 3% after shrinking at a 0.5% rate in the previous period. 

The Bureau of Economic Analysts report further showed that net exports added 5 percentage points to the GDP, after subtracting the most on record in the first three months of 2025. 

Alert: Elon Musk Makes Secret Pact with Trump, See Info

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the news that the U.S. economy marked a rebound in the second quarter of the year, and renewed his call for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lower the nation's interest rates.
donald trump, jerome powell, economy, interest rates
188
2025-31-30
Wednesday, 30 July 2025 10:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved