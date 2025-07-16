Trump on Bondi: Her Call What to Release From Epstein File

President Donald Trump said Attorney General Pam Bondi is doing a terrific job despite backlash over her handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

"I really think that she's done very good. She says, 'I gave you all the credible information.' And if she finds any more credible information, she'll give that too," Trump told reporters Wednesday. "What more can she do than that? I mean, honestly, what more can she do?"

Trump said Bondi is focused on bigger issues like the southern border.

"She's got a lot of things she's working on. And, you know, it's very sad that somebody can be waylaid, they just get waylaid, but she's — I think she's doing a great job," Trump said.

On his Truth Social account, Trump dismissed the Epstein fallout as a hoax perpetuated by Democrats, saying it was "bull***t" that some of his supporters fell for.

"They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years," Trump wrote. "I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country's history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax. Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!"

Trump previously said the Justice Department should release all "credible" information from its probe into Epstein.

"She's handled it very well, and it's going to be up to her," Trump said of Bondi Tuesday. "Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release. I don't understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It's pretty boring stuff."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.