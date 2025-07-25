WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | jeffrey epstein | bill clinton | ghislaine maxwell

Trump on Maxwell Commutation: 'Certainly Can't Talk About Pardons'

By    |   Friday, 25 July 2025 11:17 AM EDT

As Ghislaine Maxwell prepares to meet again Friday with the Justice Department, President Donald Trump said he has not thought about pardoning Maxwell but did not rule it out.

"It's something, I'm allowed to do it, but it's something I have not thought about," Trump said. "I don't know exactly what's happening, but I certainly can't talk about pardons."

Trump said people should be focusing on convicted sex offender's Jeffrey Epstein's relationship with other powerful people.

Trump said he did not know much about the meeting between Maxwell, who was convicted for her role in helping Epstein traffic underage girls, and Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, but said Blanche was a "fantastic man."

"He's a great attorney," Trump said while speaking to reporters on the White House lawn. "And people should really focus on how well the country is doing. Or they should focus on the fact that Barack Hussein Obama led a coup, or they should focus on the fact that Larry Summers from Harvard, that Bill Clinton…were really close friends of Jeffrey Epstein. They don't talk about them. They talk about me. I have nothing to do with the guy."

Blanche is personally interviewing Maxwell at the courthouse in Tallahassee about Epstein's crimes as the Justice Department looks to cast itself as transparent following backlash over its refusal to release additional records from the sex trafficking investigation.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of helping facilitate the New York financier's sex abuse of underage victims and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She remains behind bars in Florida.

