Trump Admin Presents 15 Conditions to Iran to End War

The Trump administration has laid out 15 conditions to Iran before a ceasefire can be reached, The Times of Israel said, citing a report from Israel's Channel 12.

While the conditions cover all the goals set out by the U.S. and Israel, the Israeli government is concerned that the Trump administration is pushing for an agreement in principle rather than insisting their demands be met before the war ends.

President Donald Trump's negotiating team, led by his son-in-law Jared Kushner and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, has proposed a monthlong ceasefire allowing both sides to negotiate a 15-point agreement, similar to the agreements negotiated with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and with Lebanon.

The potential agreement is giving Israel's political and security leaders "sleepless nights," Channel 12 reported.

The leaders are concerned the negotiations could end with Iran having the upper hand, with the war ending before they have met the terms.

The report outlines 14 of the 15 demands and concessions the U.S. presented to Iran as follows:

1. Iran must dismantle its nuclear capabilities.

2. Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons.

3. There will be no uranium enrichment on Iranian territory.

4. Iran must hand its stockpile of some 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% to the International Atomic Energy Agency soon, in a timetable to be established.

5. The Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordo nuclear sites must be dismantled.

6. The IAEA, the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, must be granted full access, transparency, and oversight in Iran.

7. Iran must abandon its regional proxy "paradigm."

8. Iran must cease the funding, direction, and arming of its regional proxies.

9. The Strait of Hormuz must remain open and function as a free maritime corridor.

10. Iran's missile program must be limited in both range and quantity, with specific thresholds to be determined later.

11. Any future use of missiles would be restricted to self-defense.

The benefits to Iran would be:

12. Iran would receive a full lifting of sanctions imposed by the international community.

13. The United States would assist Iran in advancing its civilian nuclear program, including electricity generation at the Bushehr nuclear plant.

14. The "snapback" mechanism, which allows the automatic reimposition of sanctions if Iran fails to comply, would be removed.