Trump: Comey Still 'Spreading Lies' to Boost Dems' Get-Trump Effort

Fired Obama-hired FBI Director James Comey is back in the media politicking for the jailing of the president who fired him, and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is firing back, calling out the "scam."

"The worst FBI director in history, who I inherited from the Obama administration, but fired almost immediately into ours, along with many other corrupt actors in the DOJ and FBI (The start of DRAIN THE SWAMP!), is going around LYING about the SCAM brought by Soros backed D.A. Alvin Bragg, and perpetuated by the highly conflicted, Democrat appointed Judge Juan Merchan," Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social.

"If you want to see the real story on Comey, read the report put out by Inspector General Michael Horowitz, that gives you all the horrors of Comey, in great detail.

"If Comey had any respect for our system of justice, which is being DESTROYED before our eyes, he would be fighting against the Crooked Joe Biden inspired witch hunts, instead of spreading LIES!"

Comey was elevated to the FBI director by then-President Barack Obama despite claiming to have been a registered Republican; yet, he reportedly sat in meetings with Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden when Hillary Clinton campaign-fueled allegations of Russian election interference were weaponized against the Trump campaign at the height of the 2016 presidential election cycle.

After being fired by Trump — albeit admitting the attorney general serves "at the pleasure of the president" — Comey actively used media allies and his book to tarnish the sitting president who fired him, calling for even Republicans to elect Biden in 2020 to defeat Trump.

Now, with the 2024 election cycle continuing the Democrats' efforts to pursue investigations, indictments, and convictions of Trump from 2016 election allegations of the supposed Manhattan crime having called a payment to lawyer Michael Cohen a "legal expense," Comey is pushing his remaining Democrat-friendly political cachet to politick against Trump once again with anti-Trump media.

"I wasn't sure that I would have [brought the case] when I read the indictment, but now having seen the case, I'm not sure — after investigating it — how they wouldn't bring it," Comey told "NewsNation." "They had a much stronger case than I imagined."

Comey went so far as breaking from a multitude of legal opinions of the flawed case to suggesting a his and his FBI's long-sought conviction of Trump might be imminent by the Manhattan jury this week.

"There's an overwhelming chance of a conviction, a significant but much smaller chance of a hung jury, and zero chance of an acquittal," Comey concluded.