Trump: Next Steps in Gaza 'Up to Israel'

President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday that Washington views the question of how Israel proceeds militarily in Gaza as being up to Jerusalem.

Asked by a reporter at the White House, "Would you support Israel ... reoccupying all of Gaza as [has] been suggested by some Israeli officials?" the president claimed he was not familiar with such suggestions, adding, "I can't really say. It will be up to Israel."

The president instead emphasized the United States' ongoing focus on humanitarian aid for Gaza, highlighting a recent $60 million aid package. He noted that both Israel and Arab states would assist in distributing food and financial support, reiterating that his current focus was addressing humanitarian needs in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at Monday's Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem that he would convene the Security Cabinet later in the week "to direct the IDF how to achieve the three war objectives we have set."

"We must continue to stand together and fight together in order to achieve the objectives of the war we have set — All of them: Defeating the enemy, releasing our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will never again threaten Israel," said the Israeli premier.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu held a three-hour security meeting, during which IDF's chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, outlined potential strategies for ongoing operations in Gaza.

During the meeting, Zamir warned that a military occupation of the entire Strip would endanger the lives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and result in severe strain and attrition for the armed forces, according to Israel's Channel 12 News. Zamir advocated for continued targeted raids and encirclement to exhaust the terrorist group, in contrast to the government's push for total conquest — including of areas where hostages may be located.

The Prime Minister's Office stated on Tuesday that the Israeli military is prepared to execute any decisions of the Security Cabinet.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.