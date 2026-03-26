Trump: Iran Should Negotiate 'Before It Is Too Late'

President Donald Trump on Thursday warned "strange" Iranian negotiators there will be "no turning back" if they fail to agree to a ceasefire "before it is too late."

In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Iran of publicly posturing while privately seeking relief after suffering military losses.

"The Iranian negotiators are very different and 'strange.' They are 'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback," Trump wrote.

"They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!"

The warning comes as the Trump administration increases pressure on Tehran amid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

According to Axios, U.S. officials — working through mediators including Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey — have been pushing Iran to agree to a high-level meeting to discuss a proposed framework for ending the war.

Trump has paused strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days, a move seen as a final window for diplomacy.

That pause is set to expire Saturday, raising the prospect of a significant escalation if talks fail.

U.S. war officials are reportedly preparing contingency plans for a potential military campaign.

Axios reported the Pentagon is weighing options for a "final blow," potentially involving ground forces and large-scale bombing aimed at crippling Iran's remaining capabilities.

Despite this pressure, Iranian leaders have publicly rejected the U.S. proposal.

State media in Tehran described Trump's plan as "excessive," with one senior official calling negotiations "a ploy" and insisting the war would end only on Iran's "own terms and timeline."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also downplayed direct talks, saying communications are being handled through third-party intermediaries.

However, U.S. officials maintain that discussions remain ongoing, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt describing them as "productive."

Sources involved in the diplomatic effort told Axios that while Iran initially rejected key elements of the U.S. proposal, it has not ruled out further negotiations.

Still, deep mistrust — particularly among Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard — continues to complicate progress.

The broader geopolitical stakes remain high.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint, remains a flashpoint, and its closure could trigger wider economic and military consequences.

Supporters of Trump's approach argue that his combination of military strength and diplomatic pressure has left Iran with limited options, forcing its leadership to confront the reality of its weakened position.