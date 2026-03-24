WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | iran | marco rubio | jd vance

Trump: Iran Made Major Energy-Related Gift to US

Tuesday, 24 March 2026 03:18 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had made a major energy-related concession to the United States, describing it as a positive development, although he did not give details.

Trump suggested the gift was related to the Strait of Hormuz, the oil transit waterway that the United States has struggled to keep open.

"They gave us a present and the present arrived today, and it was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"It wasn't nuclear, it was oil- and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did."

Trump, reiterating that he felt the United States had already won the war, indicated that War Secretary Pete Hegseth was disappointed by how quickly the campaign had gone.

"Pete didn't want it to be settled," he said, but did not give details.

Trump said the United States was talking to "the right people" in Iran in order to reach a deal to end hostilities, adding the Iranians wanted to reach a deal very badly.

"We're in negotiations right now" over Iran, he said, but would not provide details, particularly on whether U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner planned talks this week.

He said Witkoff, Kushner, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were involved in negotiations.

Pakistan has said it is willing to host talks between the United States and Iran.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had made a major energy-related concession to the United States, describing it as a positive development, although he did not give details.
donald trump, iran, marco rubio, jd vance
236
2026-18-24
Tuesday, 24 March 2026 03:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved