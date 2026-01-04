WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Threatens Iran Again If More Protesters Die

By    |   Sunday, 04 January 2026 10:34 PM EST

President Donald Trump reiterated his warnings against the Iranian regime Sunday night, saying Iran would get "hit very hard" by the United States if more protesters are killed by Iran during demonstrations that have entered a second week.

"We're watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they're going to get hit very hard by the United States," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from Mar-a-Lago.

​The new threat from Trump came just a few days after he wrote on his Truth Social platform that if Iran "violently kills peaceful protesters," the U.S. "will come to their rescue," adding that "we are locked and loaded and ready to go."

The threat on Truth Social came before the operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

