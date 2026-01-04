Trump Threatens Iran Again If More Protesters Die

President Donald Trump reiterated his warnings against the Iranian regime Sunday night, saying Iran would get "hit very hard" by the United States if more protesters are killed by Iran during demonstrations that have entered a second week.

"We're watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they're going to get hit very hard by the United States," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from Mar-a-Lago.

​The new threat from Trump came just a few days after he wrote on his Truth Social platform that if Iran "violently kills peaceful protesters," the U.S. "will come to their rescue," adding that "we are locked and loaded and ready to go."

The threat on Truth Social came before the operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.