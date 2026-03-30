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Tags: donald trump | iran | israel | united states | war | arab nations

Trump May Call on Arab Nations for War Funds

Monday, 30 March 2026 03:03 PM EDT

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that President Donald Trump may consider asking Arab countries to help fund the war with Iran.

Leavitt made the remarks at a briefing with reporters.

Asked whether Arab nations might contribute financially, Leavitt said she would not speak for the president but indicated it was an idea he has considered.

"I think it's something the president would be quite interested in calling them to do," she said.

"It's an idea that I know that he has and something that I think you'll hear more from him on."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Politics
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that President Donald Trump may consider asking Arab countries to help fund the war with Iran.
donald trump, iran, israel, united states, war, arab nations
95
2026-03-30
Monday, 30 March 2026 03:03 PM
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