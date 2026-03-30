Trump May Call on Arab Nations for War Funds

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that President Donald Trump may consider asking Arab countries to help fund the war with Iran.

Leavitt made the remarks at a briefing with reporters.

Asked whether Arab nations might contribute financially, Leavitt said she would not speak for the president but indicated it was an idea he has considered.

"I think it's something the president would be quite interested in calling them to do," she said.

"It's an idea that I know that he has and something that I think you'll hear more from him on."