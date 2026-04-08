Trump Says Iran Will Not Enrich Uranium

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran will not be allowed to enrich uranium under a new framework emerging after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, signaling a major shift following weeks of escalating conflict.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear "Dust." It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to."

The remarks come after the United States and Iran agreed Tuesday to a two-week ceasefire, reached just before Trump's deadline to take further military action against the regime.

As part of the agreement, Iran will temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global shipping lane through which roughly 20% of the world's oil supply passes. Tehran had previously closed the waterway in response to the conflict that began Feb. 28.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that ships will be granted safe passage through the strait for the duration of the ceasefire.