Trump's 12-Page Statement Blasts Dems on Hearings, Inflation

After Day 2 of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings, former President Donald Trump let loose with a 12-page statement in which he dismissed the proceedings as both a distraction from President Joe Biden's failures and a bid to block a Trump run for the presidency in 2024.

"This is merely an attempt to stop a man that is leading in every poll, against both Republicans and Democrats by wide margins, from running again for the presidency," Trump said in his rebuke.

"The reason I am leading in the polls is because Democrats have caused record inflation, sky high gas prices, energy dependence on our adversaries, the education system is in crisis, illegal aliens are invading our border, the supply chain has crippled our way of life, parents can't get baby formula, mandates have crippled businesses, and our way of life has been crushed by government regulations.

"Seventeen months after the events of Jan. 6, Democrats are unable to offer solutions," Trump wrote as he zeroed in on the struggling economy. "They are desperate to change the narrative of a failing nation, without even making mention of the havoc and death caused by the radical left just months earlier.

"Make no mistake, they control the government. They own this disaster. They are hoping that these hearings will somehow alter their failing prospects.

"A certain Democrat once said, 'It's the economy, stupid.' Well, Democrats now seem to think that Americans are 'stupid.' They are not. America is crumbling, and Democrats have no solutions."

Among other highlights of Trump's statement:

Trump asserted that with just the Democrats' arguments being presented, the committee is exposing itself and the hearings as "a pitiful last-ditch effort to deceive the American public."

Trump responded to Monday testimony about alleged efforts to end the vote count prematurely in November 2020. He said his remarks were rooted in logic: Millions of votes were counted in a day, so "why would it take four more days to count a few hundred thousand votes?"

Trump blasted the media coverage of the allegations of 2020 presidential election fraud, with outlets "feeding us the bogus line that this was the most secure election in U.S. history. What a load of bologna!"

Trump reiterated his references to presidential election history, questioning how Biden could get more Black votes than the only Black president in U.S. history, Barack Obama, in key battleground areas: "Either there's a lot of black voters in America who identify more with Joe Biden than Barack Obama, or Democrats are stealing black votes – and we all know the answer to that."

Trump added that the Democrats are continuing their agenda as the looming midterm elections threaten to take away their control in Congress.

"As we near the midterm elections, we're watching the swamp creatures circle the drain as true Americans step up to replace the corrupt establishment with patriots who will fight for our freedoms," Trump wrote. "The establishment is holding on as tightly as they can to their power as they watch it slip from their grasp."