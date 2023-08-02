Trump Fundraising Email Says He Faces 561 Years in Prison

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that if he is convicted on all counts "from the Left's witch hunts," he could face up to 561 years in prison.

In a fundraising email to supporters, Trump, who on Tuesday was indicted for the third time this year and for a second time by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, wrote: "… There's only ONE MESSAGE someone can send by trying to throw you in jail for 6 lifetimes, and that's FEAR.

"The fear that if you vote for the ONLY candidate who puts you FIRST, you too could be harassed, indicted, and even ARRESTED by the current Marxist regime in Washington," Trump wrote.

The latest indictment includes four charges related to Trump's alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has denied any wrongdoing and believes the indictments are politically motivated by the Biden administration.

It adds to the indictments of Trump in New York regarding alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and in Florida regarding his handling of presidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has pleaded not guilty in each case. However, Trump might have underestimated the total number of years he could serve in prison if convicted on all charges.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Trump is facing 78 total criminal counts (four in the latest indictment, 34 in New York, and 40 in Florida), and if convicted on all counts, he could face 641 years in prison.

The odds of Trump being convicted on every count are extremely high. But in the event that happened, judges rarely impose maximum sentences while also allowing defendants to serve sentences for multiple counts concurrently.

Trump has been criticized because his Save America political action committee reportedly raised $40 million in the first half of 2023 to pay for his legal expenses. The former president made it clear in his fundraising email that he would not hold it against those who cannot afford to donate.

"If you're struggling right now due to Crooked Joe's policies and the sinister Swamp creatures in Washington, please just hit the back button and go about your day," Trump wrote. "In that case, I don't want you to even think about donating!

"But if you can contribute even just $1, God knows how much our country needs patriots like YOU at this pivotal moment in history."