Trump to Plead Not Guilty to Added Docs Charges, Won't Appear in Court

Former President Donald Trump has waived his right to appear in person for an arraignment hearing Aug. 10 in federal court in Florida. He will also plead not guilty over a superseding indictment regarding his handling of presidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In a motion filed with the court Friday, Trump acknowledged he received a copy of the indictment and will enter the not guilty plea. The Hill reported prosecutors told the court they did not object if Trump did not appear, but it still must be approved by a judge.

Trump appeared in person during a June 13 arraignment in Miami federal court and pleaded not guilty to a 37-count indictment regarding the documents case. A co-defendant, Trump valet Walt Nauta, pleaded not guilty July 6 to charges that he helped Trump hide top-secret documents at the Palm Beach, Florida, estate.

The indictment was expanded last week, as prosecutors added charges against Trump and Nauta, and added another co-defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, Nauta, and De Oliveira are accused of attempting to delete security footage after the government subpoenaed it in their investigation, according to the expanded indictment.

On Monday, De Oliveira was released on $100,000 bail but was not arraigned because he had yet to retain Florida-based counsel. He is expected to be arraigned Aug. 10

Trump appeared in person in April in New York and pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment filed by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg regarding allegations of hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty in person to a four-count federal indictment in Washington, D.C., filed by special counsel Jack Smith regarding his alleged efforts in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.