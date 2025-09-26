Trump: Biden Judge Can't Save Comey

President Donald Trump said he does not expect a "crooked Joe Biden-appointed judge" to save James Comey in his criminal trial because the former FBI director clearly lied with "zero margin of error."

Comey on Thursday was indicted on criminal charges of false statements and obstruction.

U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, a 2021 appointee of then-President Joe Biden, was randomly assigned Thursday evening to the Comey case.

"Whether you like Corrupt James Comey or not, and I can't imagine too many people liking him, HE LIED! It is not a complex lie, it's a very simple, but IMPORTANT one. There is no way he can explain his way out of it. He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge, so he's off to a very good start," Trump wrote on Truth Social, Friday morning.

"Nevertheless, words are words, and he wasn't hedging or in dispute. He was very positive, there was no doubt in his mind about what he said, or meant by saying it. He left himself ZERO margin of error on a big and important answer to a question. He just got unexpectedly caught.

"James 'Dirty Cop' Comey was a destroyer of lives. He knew exactly what he was saying, and that it was a very serious and far reaching lie for which a very big price must be paid! President DJT."

Trump then added: "JAMES COMEY IS A DIRTY COP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Since Trump returned to office in January, the Justice Department has been examining Comey's 2020 testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee when he addressed Republican criticisms of the Russia investigation and denied that he had authorized disclosures of sensitive information to the news media.

Both Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Comey's indictment on social media Thursday night.

Biden appointed Nachmanoff to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia with recommendations from the state's two Democrat senators, Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, the Washington Examiner reported.

Nachmanoff was confirmed 52-46 with support from three Republicans: Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine.

The judge was involved in two notable decisions affecting the Trump administration.

Nachmanoff permitted the CIA to fire a doctor for her role advocating for mandatory COVID vaccines in the military during a previous stint at the Pentagon, Politico reported.

As a federal magistrate judge in 2019, Nachmanoff presided over the arraignment of two associates of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani charged with campaign finance violations. He released businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman on a $1 million bond.

Nachmanoff spent more than a decade as a federal public defender.

Reuters contributed to this story.