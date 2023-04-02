×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | indictment | distraction | issues

Sen. Cassidy: Indictment Distracting From Real Issues

By    |   Sunday, 02 April 2023 08:18 PM EDT

The indictment against former President Donald Trump is nothing more than "political theater" distracting from real issues Americans face today, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told Fox News on Sunday.

"Well, no one should be above the law, but no one should be a target of the law ... this is less about the crime and more about the target. So it has to play out. This is kind of set in motion," Cassidy stated.

"But on the other hand, where I think this particular problem is it's going to lead to all kind of political theater — theater that is going to distract from addressing the issues that are incredibly important to our country right now, that are not about just one person or somebody running for reelection as a DA in New York, but rather about the future of our country, whether it's Social Security, inflation, crime on the streets.

"And, unfortunately," Cassidy added, "the theater will distract from that discussion."

Cassidy's statement to Fox comes as anticipation looms over Trump's arraignment slated for Tuesday.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The indictment against former President Donald Trump is nothing more than "political theater" distracting from real issues Americans face today, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told Fox News on Sunday.
donald trump, indictment, distraction, issues
175
2023-18-02
Sunday, 02 April 2023 08:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved