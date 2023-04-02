Sen. Cassidy: Indictment Distracting From Real Issues

The indictment against former President Donald Trump is nothing more than "political theater" distracting from real issues Americans face today, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told Fox News on Sunday.

"Well, no one should be above the law, but no one should be a target of the law ... this is less about the crime and more about the target. So it has to play out. This is kind of set in motion," Cassidy stated.

"But on the other hand, where I think this particular problem is it's going to lead to all kind of political theater — theater that is going to distract from addressing the issues that are incredibly important to our country right now, that are not about just one person or somebody running for reelection as a DA in New York, but rather about the future of our country, whether it's Social Security, inflation, crime on the streets.

"And, unfortunately," Cassidy added, "the theater will distract from that discussion."

Cassidy's statement to Fox comes as anticipation looms over Trump's arraignment slated for Tuesday.