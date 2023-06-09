×
Tags: donald trump | indictment | chuck schumer | hakeem jeffries

Top Dems: Let Trump Case 'Proceed Peacefully'

Friday, 09 June 2023 05:27 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday urged supporters and critics of former President Donald Trump to let his case "proceed peacefully in court" after he was indicted.

"No one is above the law — including Donald Trump. This indictment must now play out through the legal process, without any outside political or ideological interference," the Democratic leaders said in a joint statement.

U.S. prosecutors unsealed a 37-count indictment against Trump on Friday, accusing him of risking some of the country's most sensitive security secrets after leaving office in 2021.

