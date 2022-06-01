House GOP Leaders Want to 'Expunge' Trump's Post-January 6 Impeachment

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and nearly 30 other Republican leaders have introduced a resolution to "expunge" the contents of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial from the public record — effectively covering the period after the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol.

This week's move might portend the House Republicans' agenda beginning next January, if the GOP reclaims the House and Senate chambers in the midterm elections.

In the meantime, the Democrat-controlled House likely won't pass the Stefanik/Mullin-led resolution, or even surrender a single vote from the Democrats' side.

Come November, though, the Republicans will merely require a net positive of five seats to seize the majority in the House chamber, and just a net of one seat to control the Senate.

This week's measure also represents a firm show of support for former President Trump; and he expressed gratitude toward the GOP House leaders on Wednesday, by saying, "Thank you, Elise and Markwayne — (the second impeachment) was a total Hoax!" on his TruthSocial account.

"Democrats used their second impeachment resolution to once again weaponize one of the most grave and consequential powers of the House," said Mullin in a statement. "This was never about the (U.S.) Constitution; it was rooted in personal politics."

Stefanik echoed the sentiment of her House colleague:

"The American people know Democrats weaponized the power of impeachment against President Donald Trump to advance their own extreme political agenda," Stefanik told Fox News Digital.

GOP House Conference Vice Chairman Mike Johnson offered a more blunt assessment of what transpired 17 months ago.

"President Donald Trump was rightfully acquitted, and it is past time to expunge Democrats' sham smear against not only President Trump's name, but against millions of patriots across the country," said Johnson.

In February 2021, the Democrats' motion of impeachment against Trump was defeated in a 57-43 Senate vote.

(For impeachment hearings, two-thirds of the chamber, or 67 senators, must vote to convict.)

Seven Republicans went against the party-line vote of rejecting impeachment: Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Richard Burr, R-N.C., Bill Cassidy, R-La.; and Mitt Romney, R-Utah.