Trump Calls for Probe of Omar Over 'Financial and Political Crimes'

President Donald Trump is calling for an investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar, accusing the Minnesota Democrat of committing financial and political crimes after her net worth climbed into the millions following her entry into Congress in 2019.

"Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is worth over $30 Million Dollars," Trump posted Thursday on Truth Social. "There is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician. She should be investigated for Financial and Political Crimes, and that investigation should start, NOW!"

Omar, a Somalia-born U.S. citizen who has represented the Minneapolis-based 5th District since 2019, has been a frequent target of Trump's public criticism.

Earlier this month, he called for her to be jailed or deported in connection with allegations of billions of dollars of Somali-linked fraud in her home state.

In both attacks, Trump did not cite evidence directly linking Omar to wrongdoing, and she has not been implicated in any Minnesota fraud case.

Omar's net worth estimate cited by Trump is based on her financial disclosures.

In a May 2025 disclosure, Omar listed two large assets tied to her husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, whom she married in 2020.

He owns the eStCru LLC winery business valued at between $1 million and $5 million, and the Rose Lake Capital firm, valued between $5 million and $25 million.

Based on those valuations, Omar and her husband have a net worth of between $6 million and $30 million, minus liabilities such as Omar's student loan debt of $15,000 to $50,000, as disclosed on a 2024 form.

The vast majority of the couple's wealth is attributed to Mynett's assets, as Omar's personal assets are much smaller, ranging from $16,000 to $65,000.

The House Oversight Committee is investigating Omar after the financial disclosure.

"We're going to get answers, whether it's through the Ethics Committee or the Oversight Committee, one of the two," Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said last week.

The report comes as federal agents investigate a growing fraud scandal in Minnesota, the cost of which federal prosecutors estimate could top $9 billion.

Trump's criticism also extended beyond fraud allegations this week. In a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, Trump attacked Somalis, saying they're only good when it comes to "pirating ships."

"The Somalians, you know what they're good at, that's about the only thing they're good at, they're good at pirating ships at sea," he said. "Big ships."

Minnesota's largest case is the Feeding Our Future scandal, a COVID-19-era scheme tied to the nonprofit that sponsored federal child-nutrition meal sites.

Prosecutors said defendants submitted fake or inflated meal claims and invoices and siphoned off $250 million to $300 million that was meant to feed children.

Last March, a Minnesota jury convicted Aimee Bock, founder of Feeding Our Future, on all counts as other defendants continued to plead guilty or face trial over the scheme.