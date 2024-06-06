Trump: Indict J6 Select Committee Members

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday called for the indictment of members of the Democratic-led House select committee that investigated the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, irate after a federal judge ordered former adviser Steve Bannon to prison for defying a subpoena from the select committee, claimed in a Truth Social post that members of that select committee should be charged because they deleted and destroyed material evidence.

"It has been irrefutably proven that it was the Unselects who committed actual crimes when they deleted and destroyed all material evidence, in a pathetic attempt to protect Crazy Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats from the TRUTH — THAT I DID ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG," Trump wrote.

In February, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., chair of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, released a report that included allegations that Rep. Bernie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the select committee, and vice chair and former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., failed to turn over video recordings of witness interviews and depositions despite using those recordings in their hearings.

Loudermilk's report also stated more than 100 deleted or password-protected files were recovered, including some files that were deleted days before Republicans took over the House majority. The select committee also hid multiple transcribed interviews of witnesses who had firsthand knowledge of Trump's actions on Jan. 6, according to the report.

"The unAmerican Weaponization of our Law Enforcement has reached levels of Illegality never thought possible before," Trump wrote. "INDICT THE UNSELECT J6 COMMITTEE FOR ILLEGALLY DELETING AND DESTROYING ALL OF THEIR 'FINDINGS!' MAGA2024."

This is not the first time Trump has called for members of the select committee to face criminal prosecution. In March, the former president reacted following a report that Cheney did not incldue in her final report an interview she had with a Secret Service driver who denied a story that Trump tried to commandeer the presidential limo on Jan. 6.

"She should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!" Trump posted on Truth Social on March 17.