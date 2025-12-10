Trump Likes 'Concept' of GOP Health Plan

President Donald Trump told reporters he likes "the concept" of a Republican healthcare bill that would give qualifying Obamacare enrollees up to $1,500.

Trump spoke with reporters Tuesday on Air Force One and was asked about the bill being pitched by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, to steer assistance away from insurers and toward patients.

"I like the concept. I don't want to give the insurance companies any money," Trump said.

"They've been ripping off the public for years. Obamacare is a scam to make the insurance company rich."

Trump argued that premiums have surged in recent years and said that "billions and billions of dollars" are paid "directly to insurance companies," adding, "We're not going to do that anymore."

Pressed on whether Republicans should vote for the Cassidy-Crapo proposal, Trump emphasized the central idea.

"I love the idea of money going directly to the people, not to the insurance companies, going directly to the people," he said.

Trump suggested the funds could be delivered through a health savings account or similar mechanism, allowing consumers to shop for coverage that fits their needs.

"It could be a number of different ways, and the people go out and buy their own insurance, which can be really much better health insurance," he said.

The framework Trump praised aligns with legislation unveiled by Crapo, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, and Cassidy, the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

In a press release announcing the Health Care Freedom for Patients Act, the senators billed it as a "historic" alternative to what they described as Democrats' subsidy approach that sends billions to insurers without reducing premiums.

"Giving billions of taxpayer dollars to insurers is not working to reduce health insurance premiums for patients," Crapo said, arguing the plan would give Americans more control over healthcare decisions.

Cassidy echoed that theme, saying, "Instead of 100% of this money going to insurance companies, let's give it to patients."

The proposal would provide $1,000 for qualifying Affordable Care Act enrollees ages 18 to 49 and $1,500 for those 50 to 64 and could be deposited into patient-controlled HSAs.

Eligibility would extend to certain marketplace enrollees earning up to 700% of the federal poverty level, with the payments tied to purchasing bronze or "catastrophic" plans on the ACA exchanges.

The bill also specifies the funds cannot be used for abortion or gender-transition procedures.

The broader push is unfolding as Republicans and Democrats clash over the future of enhanced ACA subsidies set to expire at year's end.

Democrats are expected to seek an extension, while the GOP plan would not extend those tax credits, instead shifting support into accounts controlled by families.

The outline also includes funding for cost-sharing reduction payments intended to lower overall premiums, expanded access to low-cost catastrophic plans, and provisions aimed at tightening Medicaid rules in states that cover undocumented immigrants.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.