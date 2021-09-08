Trump to Endorse Former Liz Cheney Ally to Challenge Her

Donald Trump is backing Harriet Hageman, a Wyoming lawyer, in a primary challenge against GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, Politico reports, citing three unidentified people with knowledge of his plans.

The Associated Press also confirmed Hageman as Trump's choice, citing one unnamed source.

Trump's pick for someone to challenge one of his most vocal Republican critics is seen as his most important endorsement so far in his post-presidency.

Cheney is the most prominent member of Congress to vote for Trump's second impeachment.

Trump met with Hageman last month as he assessed the potential candidate pool, hoping an early endorsement would help clear the field and prevent a crowded primary that might be advantageous to Cheney's chances.

Hageman has previously run for statewide office and finished third in a six-way Republican gubernatorial primary in 2018, getting 21% of the vote. Former State Treasurer Mark Gordon won, followed by investor and Republican megadonor Foster Friess, whom had Trump endorsed.

Hageman was a member of Cheney's leadership team during a short-lived 2014 Senate campaign. She also contributed to Cheney in 2013 ($500) and 2016 ($1,500).

On Election Day 2018, Hageman wrote that she was "fortunate to be able to spend some time with Congresswoman Liz Cheney this morning, learning more about the challenges we face, as well as the positive steps that have been taken in the last two years to fix Washington D.C."

Material from The Associated Press was used in compiling this report.