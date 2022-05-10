×
Tags: Donald Trump | Hal Rogers | Endorsement | Midterms

Trump Endorses Kentucky's Hal Rogers

rep hal rogers of kentucky listens at veterans affairs department budget meeting

Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 May 2022 03:12 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed for Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., who is running for reelection.

Rogers, 84, is the most senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives, where he’s represented Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District for over 40 years. He faces four challengers in the upcoming GOP primary, including construction contractor and Army veteran Brandon Monhollen, three-time congressional candidate Gerardo Serrano, and physician Richard Van Dam.

“Congressman Hal Rogers is a tireless advocate for the people of Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District!” Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee, Save America. 

“A brave Army National Guard veteran, Hal is working hard to Support our Military and Vets, Grow our Economy, Defend the Second Amendment, and Stop the Trafficking of Deadly Opioids into our Communities,” Trump continued. “As the Dean of the House, Hal continues to admirably serve our Country and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Hal Rogers has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

