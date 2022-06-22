Trump Slams McConnell, Cornyn For Forwarding Gun Control

Former President Donald Trump laid into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Wednesday for siding with Democrats on new gun control legislation.

Through a post on his social media app, Truth Social, Trump issued his thoughts on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a gun control bill shockingly forwarded by 14 Senate Republicans a day before.

In his extensive criticism, the former president keyed in on McConnell and "RINO" Cornyn, who co-sponsored the legislation.

"The deal on 'Gun Control' currently being structured and pushed in the Senate by the Radical Left Democrats, with the help of Mitch McConnell, RINO Senator John Cornyn of Texas, and others, will go down in history as the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY," Trump wrote. "Republicans, be careful what you wish for!!!"

The proposed law would offer states funding grants to enact red flag laws, expands background checks on young adults purchasing guns, and would close the so-called "boyfriend loophole," Mediaite reported.

It passed its first hurdle on Tuesday, securing the backing of 64 senators with 34 opposing in a largely procedural vote. Last week on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the chamber would "move to [a] final passage as soon as possible."

"We have a lot of work left to do before we actually pass a bill," Schumer said at the time, later indicating a final vote would occur near the end of this week, according to Fox News.

McConnell, long speculated to be pushing gun control after last month's tragic Uvalde school shooting, announced his official support on Tuesday for the bill first introduced by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

"I support the bill text that Senator Cornyn and our colleagues have produced," McConnell stated in a press release.

"Our colleagues have put together a commonsense package of popular steps that will help make these horrifying incidents less likely while fully upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens," he added.