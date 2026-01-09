Trump: 'Like It or Not,' Must Do Something on Greenland

President Donald Trump on Friday renewed his argument that U.S. control of Greenland is essential to national security, warning that failure to act would open the door to Russian or Chinese influence in the Arctic.

"If we don't take Greenland, you're going to have Russia or China as your next-door neighbor. That's not going to happen," Trump said during a meeting at the White House with oil executives over Venezuelan investments, casting the issue as a strategic imperative rather than a diplomatic curiosity.

"We're going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not," he added.

Trump's remarks come as the Arctic rapidly shifts from a frozen periphery to a central arena of global competition.

Rising temperatures are opening new shipping routes, expanding access to rare earth minerals and accelerating military and economic interest from major powers.

Greenland's position between North America, Europe, and Russia makes it a key strategic asset in that evolving landscape.

The United States already maintains a significant military presence on the island through the Pituffik Space Base, which plays a critical role in missile defense and space surveillance.

Trump has argued, however, that existing arrangements may be insufficient as rivals intensify their Arctic ambitions.

Russia has dramatically expanded its military footprint across the Arctic, reopening Soviet-era bases, building new ports, and deploying advanced missile systems.

China, though not an Arctic nation, has declared itself a "near-Arctic state" and invested heavily in polar research, infrastructure, and mining projects tied to its global supply chains.

Trump's use of the word "take" has once again stirred diplomatic tension with Denmark and Greenland's autonomous government.

Officials in both Copenhagen and Nuuk have repeatedly said Greenland is not for sale, emphasizing the territory's right to self-determination.

Administration officials insist the president's comments reflect broader strategic concerns rather than an imminent move to acquire the territory.

Supporters say Trump is bluntly acknowledging what many defense analysts privately concede: that Greenland's strategic value makes it a prime target for rival powers if U.S. engagement falters.

Critics argue the rhetoric risks alienating close allies and framing Arctic security as a zero-sum contest rather than a cooperative effort.

They warn that such language could complicate diplomatic coordination at a time when unity among Western nations is increasingly important.