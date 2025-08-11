WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | gold | tariffs | financial markets

Trump Says Gold 'Will Not Be Tariffed!'

By    |   Monday, 11 August 2025 02:13 PM EDT

President Donald Trump pushed back Monday against reports that his administration imposed tariffs on imported gold bars.

"Gold will not be Tariffed!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Citing a July 31 letter from Customs and Border Protection, news outlets reported on Thursday that the U.S. imposed tariffs on imported gold bars, including from Switzerland.

"The White House intends to issue an executive order in the near future clarifying misinformation about the tariffing of gold bars and other specialty products," a White House official told Axios.

Financial markets had assumed that Trump's tariffs would not apply to gold bullion. On Friday, U.S. gold futures surged to a record $3,534.10 on the news of gold tariffs, increasing the gap between New York futures and spot gold prices.

Spot gold was reportedly 1.1% lower, at $3,362.21 per ounce, on Monday.

"Spot gold is tumbling, along with futures, as markets unwind the initial shock from U.S. tariffs potentially plunging bullion flows into chaos," Han Tan, chief market analyst at Nemo.money, told Reuters.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump pushed back Monday against reports that his administration imposed tariffs on imported gold bars. "Gold will not be Tariffed!" he posted on Truth Social.
donald trump, gold, tariffs, financial markets
168
2025-13-11
Monday, 11 August 2025 02:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved