Trump's 'Gold Card' Visa Nets Over $1B in Sales

President Donald Trump said sales of his administration's new immigration "gold card" fast-track residency program have topped $1 billion, signaling strong early demand for the seven-figure visa option aimed at attracting wealthy immigrants, capital, and jobs to the United States.

Sales have reached about $1.3 billion since the online portal went live earlier this month, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and White House officials said Friday, as Trump touted the initiative as a major revenue source and a tool to attract global investment.

The administration framed the initiative as a way to strengthen the U.S. economy.

Trump spoke about the program's revenue figures during a White House event, saying proceeds will go to the U.S. Treasury and help reduce national debt.

"It's essentially the green card on steroids," Trump said in public remarks that circulated widely in news coverage and social media posts.

The TrumpCard.gov site launched on Dec. 10.

Lutnick said all applicants will undergo vetting by the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies as part of the process before receiving residency rights.

Under the executive order that created the program, individuals must make an unrestricted gift of $1 million to the U.S. government to establish eligibility for an expedited immigrant visa, with corporations contributing $2 million for sponsored employees.

Additional mandatory fees, including a $15,000 processing charge per applicant, also apply.

Some international reporting notes that interest in the "gold card" varies by region, with potential applicants in countries such as India showing more interest in established investor visa routes like EB-5, which have clearer legal paths to residency and citizenship.

Supporters of the program argue that it opens a new avenue for wealthy, vetted immigrants to invest, spend, and hire in the United States. They say the revenue and economic activity generated will benefit American industries and communities.

Critics contend that the initiative creates a two-tiered immigration system that prioritizes wealth over merit, though supporters counter that the program still requires national security and background checks.

The program is part of a Trump administration agenda to overhaul U.S. immigration policy, balance enforcement with initiatives to attract global talent and capital, and generate new revenue streams without additional legislation from Congress.