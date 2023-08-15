Trump's Lawyers Respond to Georgia Indictment

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys in Georgia, Drew Findling, Jennifer Little, and Marissa Goldberg, early Tuesday issued a statement about the indictments handed up Monday night charging him and a slate of other defendants with allegedly meddling in the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, where he lost to Joe Biden.

"The events that have unfolded today have been shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated and ending with the District Attorney being unable to offer any explanation," they said.

"In light of this major fumble, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office clearly decided to force through and rush this 98-page indictment," they continued. "This one-sided grand jury presentation relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests— some of whom ran campaigns touting their efforts against the accused and/or profited from book deals and employment opportunities as a result. We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been."