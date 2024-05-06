WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | gag order | violation | judge | merchan

Trump Hit With 10th Gag Order Violation, Judge Weighs Jail Time

Monday, 06 May 2024 09:46 AM EDT

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal trial said on Monday he would hold the former president in contempt of court for a 10th time for violating a gag order and said he would consider jailing him for further violations.

Justice Juan Merchan said the $1,000 fines he has imposed so far do not seem to be deterring Trump from violating the gag order, which prohibits him from making public comments about jurors, witnesses and families of the judge and prosecutors if the statements mean to interfere with the case.

Merchan said jail time would be a last resort and one that he was trying to avoid at all costs. But he said Trump's "continued, wilful" violations of the gag order amounted to a “direct attack on the rule of law.”

"I do not want to impose a jail sanction and have done everything I can to avoid doing so. But I will if necessary," Merchan said from the bench in the absence of the jury.

Merchan said he considered jail time a "truly the last resort" for many reasons, including the disruption to the trial, political implications of jailing a leading presidential candidate ahead of an election and the extraordinary security challenges of incarcerating an ex-president with a lifetime Secret Service detail.

Merchan had previously fined Trump $9,000 for nine social media posts that he ruled had violated the gag order.

Merchan spoke as Trump sat at the defendant's table in the New York courtroom in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president.

Trump's criminal hush money trial, entering its 12th day, has featured testimony from a top aide and a former tabloid publisher about efforts during his first presidential bid to tamp down stories of unflattering sexual behavior.

New York prosecutors have charged Trump with falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had a sexual encounter with him in 2006. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies ever having sex with Daniels.

Trump complains frequently that the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president has kept him cooped up in a chilly Manhattan courtroom when he should be out wooing voters as he mounts a comeback White House bid.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
New York Judge Juan Merchan on Monday found Donald Trump guilty of a 10th gag order violation and fined the forner president an additional $1,000.
donald trump, gag order, violation, judge, merchan
374
2024-46-06
Monday, 06 May 2024 09:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved