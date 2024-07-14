Trump Blesses GoFundMe Page for Shooting Victims

Meredith O'Rourke, finance director of former president Donald Trump's campaign, launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for victims of Saturday's shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, with the blessing of Trump.

"President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today's brutal and horrific assassination attempt. All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation," the GoFundMe page reads.

As of Sunday morning, more than 8,000 people had donated, raising nearly $700,000 of a stated goal of $1 million.

Among the top 10 donors: musical artist Kid Rock ($50,000), former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ($30,000), hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman ($20,000), and radio host Ben Shapiro ($15,000).