Trump: 'FBI Colluded With Russia'

Former President Donald Trump has been fighting back claims his first presidential campaign colluded with Russia, and he said Saturday at his rally in Youngstown that now, it turns out, "the FBI colluded with Russia."

"Man, what a country we have," Trump told his rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "We've got to fix our country. It's so sad."

This past week, John Durham, the special prosecutor investigating the origins of the Russia investigation, issued a finding that Igor Danchenko, the alleged principal source of the discredited Steele dossier against Trump, had later been made a paid FBI informant.

Danchenko is facing five charges of lying to the FBI through Durham's continuing investigation into the origins of the FBI's investigation of Trump's 2016 campaign and allegations of collusion with Russian agents during the race for the White House.

"I think that sounds like a slightly Russian name," Trump said. "The foreign national fabricated some of the most ridiculous smears and lies in the phony Steele dossier. It was all phony.

"How would you like to be me and go home and explain that one to my wife? Darling, it wasn't true. I swear it wasn't. Remember that one with the hookers from Russia? Darling I'd like to explain this to you. It was all phony."

The scheme, Trump said, was made up by corrupt Democrats "working with a paid informant of the FBI."

"I remember when we were supposed to be working with Russia, but it was the FBI and the Democrats that were working with Russia," Trump said.

And now that the revelations are coming out, Trump said he hopes the matter is hidden "because I think it's one of the biggest stories in 50 years. If that were Republicans saying that about a Democrat, it would be the biggest story. It would never end."

It was also recently revealed the FBI approached Facebook in the weeks before the election and told them the story about President Joe Biden's son Hunter and his laptop was Russian disinformation and not to use it, Trump said.

"The pollster said that if that word had gotten out, it would have made a 17-point difference [in the 2020 election], but we won the election by a lot anyway," said Trump.

Now, Republicans, once retaking the house, must pass "historic reforms to tell the deep state, You're fired," Trump said. "Another one of our highest priorities under a Republican Congress will be to stop left-wing censorship and to restore free speech in America, which we do not have."

