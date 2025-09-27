Trump: FBI Placed 274 Agents Into Crowd on Jan. 6

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the FBI secretly placed 274 agents "against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards" into the crowd "just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax."

"This is different from what Director Christopher Wray stated, over and over again! That's right, as it now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as 'Law Enforcement Officials,'" he posted on Truth Social.

"I want to know who each and every one of these so-called 'Agents' are, and what they were up to on that now 'Historic' Day. Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country.

"I owe this investigation of 'Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians' to them! Christopher Wray, the then Director of the FBI, has some major explaining to do," he continued.

"That's two in a row, [former FBI Director James] Comey and Wray, who got caught LYING, with our Great Country at stake."

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Comey on charges of making a false statement and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

The indictment accuses Comey of lying to the Senate Judiciary Committee when he said he had not authorized anyone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports about a particular investigation.

Though the indictment does not mention the investigation or its subject, it appears to refer to an FBI inquiry related to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who ran for president against Trump in 2016.

It also alleges that he did "corruptly endeavor to influence, obstruct and impede the due and proper exercise" of the Senate’s inquiry.

Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, held a rally near the White House where he said the election was stolen and urged supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol.

Thousands of people gathered outside the Capitol. By early afternoon, some in the crowd stormed past barricades, clashed with police, broke windows, and entered the Capitol building.

The attack interrupted the certification of the Electoral College vote. Lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence were evacuated or sheltered in secure locations.

Trump pardoned about 1,500 rioters on his first day in office.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.