Trump Shreds 'Fake Fani Willis Case' in Ga.: 'Game Over'

Donald Trump led a chorus of criticism against Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, whose testimony in a hearing Thursday over her alleged misconduct sparked a wave of reaction, with the former president asserting, "game over."

One lawmaker called Willis' testimony a "historic meltdown."

Willis was put on the defensive over her admitted romance with Nathan Wade, a man she installed as top prosecutor in the criminal case against Trump in the very courtroom she appeared in Thursday. At issue is when Willis' romantic relationship with Wade began; a witness and former friend of Willis said it began three years before the two are claiming.

A judge will decide if it's enough to disqualify Willis and Wade from prosecuting the case.

"MSNBC just stated game over for the fake Fani Willis case in Georgia. Another scam coordinated with the Biden white house for purposes of election interference!!!" Trump posted to Truth Social.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who has an open investigation into whether Willis' office was using federal funds to prosecute Trump, said, "Your tax dollars shouldn't be used to pay for Fani Willis and Nathan Wade to take a vacation."

"And they certainly shouldn't be used to target their political rival — President Trump," Jordan posted to X.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Willis should be "criminally investigated."

"This is EXACTLY why I filed my ethics complaint against Fani Willis and Nathan Wade. Fani Willis admits she has no proof that she reimbursed Nathan Wade for their lavish vacations, but paid rent via an app!" Greene said in a post to X.

And this from Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.:

"Trump prosecutor Fani Willis blew your taxpayer dollars on lavish vacations. My legislation—The WILLIS Act — prohibits federal funds from being awarded to her DA Office and requires the Office to repay federal funds. Now would be a great time to pass it," he posted to X.

A CNN columnist said that Willis and Wade "need to step aside."

Willis was upset and angry at the line of questioning from defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant. Wade, who testified before Willis, admitted to having sex with Willis during his separation from his estranged wife, even though he had claimed in a divorce filing that wasn't the case.

"Fani Willis for the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta!" quipped Meghan McCain.

Willis will return for a second day of questioning Friday; her Thursday testimony was framed this way by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.:

"This is a historic meltdown."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.