Tags: donald trump | fani willis | georgia | indictment | 2020 election | voting | software

CNN: Georgia DA Has Messages Connecting Trump's Team

By    |   Sunday, 13 August 2023 09:18 AM EDT

A Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump tried to overturn the state's 2020 election has evidence indicating Trump's team tried to access sensitive voting software, CNN reported.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' evidence includes text messages and emails directly connecting members of Trump's legal team to the early January 2021 voting system breach in Coffee County, CNN reported Sunday.

Trump won the rural and heavily Republican Coffee County by nearly 70% of the vote in 2020.

Willis is expected to seek an indictment against more than a dozen individuals from a grand jury this week.

Two witnesses who previously received subpoenas confirmed Saturday that they have been told to appear before a grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, the clearest indication yet that Willis will lay out her case to the jury after more than two years of investigating.

CNN reported that several persons involved in the voting systems breach in Coffee County are among those who could face charges.

Willis' investigation began more than two years ago after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021. Prosecutors claim the then-president put pressure on the secretary to "find" votes that would overturn the state's election results.

CNN said the voting system breach in Coffee County became an area of focus for Willis' team about a year ago. Evidence about the role of Trump's attorneys, the operatives they hired and how the breach factored into broader plans has been uncovered, according to the outlet.

The text messages and other court documents show how Trump's lawyers and others sought to access Coffee County's voting systems before Jan. 6, 2021, CNN reported.

Misty Hampton, a former Coffee County elections official, is among the local officials being investigated. She allegedly wrote a letter that invited members of Trump's team to access voting systems.

The actions of Rudy Giuliani, Trump's then attorney, and lawyer Sidney Powell also are being probed, CNN reported.

Legal experts and lawyers in Georgia who know Willis' workings expect her to levy state racketeering charges against Trump, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Reuters contributed to this story.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Sunday, 13 August 2023 09:18 AM
