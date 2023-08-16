Trump, Co-defendants to Be Booked at Fulton County Jail

Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants indicted in Georgia on Monday are expected to be booked at the Fulton County jail after surrendering to authorities, the sheriff's office said.

"In Fulton County, GA, the booking process and arraignment/appearance process in criminal cases are two separate things," Fulton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Natalie Ammons said in a Tuesday statement obtained by the New York Post.

"In this case, some arraignments/appearances may be virtual as dictated by the presiding judge," she continued.

"At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney's office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail."

Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday in Georgia on charges stemming from their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. The 98-page, 41-count indictment alleges the defendants were part of a "criminal organization" that engaged in a huge racketeering enterprise.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who opened the investigation into Trump and his alleged accomplices more than two years ago, told reporters at a Monday night press conference that the 19 defendants have until noon on Aug. 25 to "voluntarily surrender."

According to the sheriff's office, the former president and his co-defendants, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, "can turn themselves in at any time."

"The jail is open 24/7," Ammons said. "Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning."

Willis said that she intends to try all defendants together and said she hopes to go to trial "within the next six months."

Earlier this month, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said he expects "normal practices" would be followed if Trump were to be indicted, including taking a mugshot of the former president.

Trump was not handcuffed or photographed in his previous three indictments.

He faces 13 counts in the Georgia case, on charges that include violating the state's anti-racketeering law, conspiracy, false statements, and asking a public official to violate their oath of office.