Trump: The Witch Hunt Continues

By    |   Tuesday, 15 August 2023 08:37 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump blasted Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, calling her "out of control and very corrupt."

He made his comments in a post on Truth Social, not long after Willis announced a grand jury had indicted him and 18 others for their alleged actions relating to the 2020 election results in the state.

"So, the Witch Hunt continues!" he wrote. "19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump.' And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn't they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt! "

Trump's statement referred to a posting on the Georgia court's website hours before the grand jury had indicted him and the others. It erroneously suggested that he had already been charged before the file was quickly deleted, ABC News reported.

The network news reported that the posting could give the former president an opening in court and on the campaign trail to try to refer to Willis' case as tainted and the criminal justice system as rigged against him.

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


